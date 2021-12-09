Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,053 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $12,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 930.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,667,000 after acquiring an additional 39,443,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 896.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,868,871,000 after buying an additional 31,163,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 748.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,369,000 after buying an additional 22,839,557 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in CoStar Group by 868.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,458,000 after buying an additional 16,853,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 1,489.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,306,000 after buying an additional 14,214,869 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CSGP opened at $78.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.52. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.