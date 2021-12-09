Spire Wealth Management Sells 106,877 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106,877 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,010.3% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $50.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

