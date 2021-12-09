Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Trading Down 6.3%

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) dropped 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.30. Approximately 63,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 731,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $540.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $401.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.47 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.1% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,943,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after buying an additional 61,875 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,285,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,938,000 after acquiring an additional 122,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,893,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,323,000 after acquiring an additional 226,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.5% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,464,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 63,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

