Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.090-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $129 million-$131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.33 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.310-$-0.300 EPS.

Shares of CXM stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.51. 495,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,903. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CXM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.