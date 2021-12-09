Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) versus Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Financial Survey

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) and Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Staffing 360 Solutions and Rooshine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Staffing 360 Solutions $204.53 million 0.09 -$15.64 million ($3.83) -0.28 Rooshine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rooshine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Staffing 360 Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Staffing 360 Solutions and Rooshine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Staffing 360 Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Staffing 360 Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 679.82%. Given Staffing 360 Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Staffing 360 Solutions is more favorable than Rooshine.

Risk & Volatility

Staffing 360 Solutions has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rooshine has a beta of -1.23, meaning that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Staffing 360 Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Staffing 360 Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Staffing 360 Solutions and Rooshine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Staffing 360 Solutions 6.28% -759.84% 15.60% Rooshine N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Staffing 360 Solutions beats Rooshine on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK. The company was founded on December 22, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Rooshine Company Profile

Rooshine, Inc. engages in importing, distribution and sale of alcoholic spirits. Its products include whiskey, dark and spiced rum, bourbon, and vodka. The company was founded by Larry R. Curran on April 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Ormond Beach, FL.

