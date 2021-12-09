STASIS EURO (EURS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $112.21 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00002305 BTC on exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $112.21 million and $10.13 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00043598 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.10 or 0.00223535 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

EURS is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 98,825,940 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

