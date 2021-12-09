State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Steven Eugene English Sells 25,138 Shares

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Steven Eugene English sold 25,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,296,366.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

STFC traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.57. 876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,588. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. State Auto Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $51.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.34.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,279,000 after buying an additional 67,092 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.