State Street Corp Has $299,000 Stock Position in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 86.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,677 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,800 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.21% of Middlefield Banc worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 417,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

MBCN stock opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

