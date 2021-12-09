State Street Corp Invests $313,000 in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. State Street Corp owned 0.20% of Acme United at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Acme United by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Acme United by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Acme United by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Acme United by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acme United in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

ACU opened at $34.88 on Thursday. Acme United Co. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $124.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Acme United’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

About Acme United

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

