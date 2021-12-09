State Street Corp Makes New $266,000 Investment in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR)

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,832 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.42% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BSQUARE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 19.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.31 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.52. BSQUARE Co. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $11.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 3.94%.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

