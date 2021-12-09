State Street Corp Makes New $285,000 Investment in Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX)

State Street Corp bought a new position in Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 98,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. State Street Corp owned 0.67% of Protagenic Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTIX. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protagenic Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $170,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Protagenic Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Protagenic Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Protagenic Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $37,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Protagenic Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Protagenic Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PTIX opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 16.10 and a current ratio of 16.10. Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17.

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It offers the PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.