State Street Corp Purchases 102,429 Shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)

State Street Corp raised its position in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 677.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 102,429 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in RealNetworks were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in RealNetworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in RealNetworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RealNetworks by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $1.19 on Thursday. RealNetworks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.33 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 18.15%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of RealNetworks in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

