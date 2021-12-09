State Street Corp Sells 226,363 Shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

State Street Corp cut its position in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Akerna worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Akerna during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akerna by 22.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akerna during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akerna during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akerna by 26.4% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KERN stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. Akerna Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $69.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 million. Akerna had a negative net margin of 143.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akerna Corp. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane purchased 11,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,507.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KERN shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.95.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

