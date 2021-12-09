StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. StealthGas had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.
Shares of StealthGas stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.10 million, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. StealthGas has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $3.32.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About StealthGas
StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.
Read More: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.