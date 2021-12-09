StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. StealthGas had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Shares of StealthGas stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.10 million, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. StealthGas has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $3.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in StealthGas stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of StealthGas worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

