Steelcase (SCS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 16th. Analysts expect Steelcase to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.33 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.45 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 1,160.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 109,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 63,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 346,540 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

