Stephenson National Bank & Trust Acquires New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Amundi acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $344,323,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Honeywell International by 123.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after purchasing an additional 845,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 19.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,812,000 after purchasing an additional 615,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON opened at $204.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.37. The firm has a market cap of $140.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.50.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

