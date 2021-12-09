Stephenson National Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $183,108,000 after acquiring an additional 135,028 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 335,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 34.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

VZ opened at $50.49 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

