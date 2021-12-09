Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.73.
Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE SF opened at $71.78 on Thursday. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.
Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.85%.
About Stifel Financial
Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.
