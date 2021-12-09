Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.73.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,743,000 after purchasing an additional 78,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,004,000 after purchasing an additional 86,148 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 47,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SF opened at $71.78 on Thursday. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.85%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

