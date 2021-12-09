Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) to Buy

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 39.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Get JFrog alerts:

Shares of FROG opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -67.44 and a beta of 0.63. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.93.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 87.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,702 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of JFrog by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,677,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,410,000 after purchasing an additional 210,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,833,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 378,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,614,000 after purchasing an additional 513,496 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,299,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,162,000 after purchasing an additional 150,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.