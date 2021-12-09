Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 154,244 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 45% compared to the typical daily volume of 106,742 call options.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $26,368,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,541 shares of company stock worth $147,734,623 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 218.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 147.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.64.

ROKU opened at $256.08 on Thursday. Roku has a twelve month low of $196.94 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 126.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.44 and its 200-day moving average is $343.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

