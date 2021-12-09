Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 247 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,254,036,000 after purchasing an additional 577,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,686,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,892,654,000 after purchasing an additional 527,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,601,166,000 after purchasing an additional 519,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $114.75 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $106.70 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.72 and a 200-day moving average of $132.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $143.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.