Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $393,000 Holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 426.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 124.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 34.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 12,918 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 42,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

Shares of HPS opened at $18.94 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.