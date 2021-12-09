Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 19,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $39.93 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.35.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.038 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

