Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,977 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.15% of Stratus Properties worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crown Advisors Management Inc. raised its stake in Stratus Properties by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Stratus Properties by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $762,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $593,000. 47.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stratus Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of STRS opened at $36.00 on Thursday. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $296.82 million, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter.

Stratus Properties Profile

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel; Entertainment; Real Estate Operations; and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studio and venue for live music, concert, and private events.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.