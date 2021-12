Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%.

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.61 on Thursday. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $76.84 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 82,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Streamline Health Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

