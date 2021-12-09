Streamr One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.07 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $98.76 million and $10.07 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00041795 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Streamr Profile

DATA is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

