Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.2% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $468.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $441.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $439.06 and its 200 day moving average is $420.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $470.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.82.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

