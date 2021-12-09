Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $5.74 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 0.2% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in Accenture by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Accenture by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $374.53 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $374.92. The stock has a market cap of $236.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $353.54 and a 200-day moving average of $327.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

