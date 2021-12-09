Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,072,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719,500 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 58.5% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,185,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $471.43 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $363.38 and a 52-week high of $475.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.