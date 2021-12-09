Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 3,243 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $73.61 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $185.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 91.87%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

