Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501,792 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $838,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 17.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 5.8% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 67.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $19,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,988,965 shares of company stock worth $332,852,841. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on U shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

U stock opened at $153.94 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $210.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of -93.87 and a beta of 2.55.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

