Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 126,778 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,464,520 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,778 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.49% of CVS Health worth $548,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Capital International Investors increased its position in CVS Health by 55.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,690,000. Amundi bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,455,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after buying an additional 1,927,510 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in CVS Health by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $93.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.10. The company has a market cap of $122.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

