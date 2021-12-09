Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $523 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,560,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,295 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $523,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 26.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.6% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 69.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $361.06 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $250.62 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.18.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

