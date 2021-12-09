Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,007,869 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 93,686 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.41% of Target worth $459,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $200,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 10.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 8.4% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 7.2% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.7% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

TGT opened at $239.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

