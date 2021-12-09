Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 34,177 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,177 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $594,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $340.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

