Summit Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,608 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,360% compared to the average volume of 106 call options.

SMMT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,409. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. Summit Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $478.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 424.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.11%. The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 60,409 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 18.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 13.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 29,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 47.9% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

