Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock Price Down 7.2% Following Insider Selling

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) shares were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $15.06 and last traded at $15.11. Approximately 20,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,284,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

Specifically, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $53,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 27,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $499,888.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,227. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SUMO. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 3.23.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sumo Logic by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 22.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,961 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 900.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,440 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 10.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,849,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,942,000 after acquiring an additional 275,702 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 81.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 681,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

