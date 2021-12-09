Svend Andersen Acquires 3,655 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) EVP Svend Andersen purchased 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $37.52 on Thursday. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 126.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter worth $68,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

