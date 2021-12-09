Swift Media Limited (ASX:SW1) Insider Buys A$18,242.64 in Stock

Swift Media Limited (ASX:SW1) insider Brian Mangano bought 912,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,242.64 ($12,846.93).

Brian Mangano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Brian Mangano bought 427,376 shares of Swift Media stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,257.02 ($7,223.26).

On Thursday, September 23rd, Brian Mangano bought 500,000 shares of Swift Media stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,000.00 ($8,450.70).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,968.45.

Swift Media Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides content, communications, and advertising on television screens for out-of-home environments with a focus on the mining and resources, aged care, health and wellbeing, and hospitality and other industries in Australia. It sources, curates, packages, and distributes premium and multilingual content to clients' guests through its cloud-based distribution platform.

