Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Chi-Foon Chan Sells 12,318 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $364.36 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.69 and a twelve month high of $365.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.26. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 75.59, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 326.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Synopsys by 255.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

