T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $175.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.05.

Shares of TMUS opened at $114.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $106.70 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

