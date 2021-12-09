TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Cut to $62.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TaskUs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TaskUs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TaskUs has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TASK stock opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.37. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that TaskUs will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TASK. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.