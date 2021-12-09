TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to post earnings per share of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. TE Connectivity reported earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $6.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on TEL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $158.88 on Monday. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $115.18 and a one year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

