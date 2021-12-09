Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 2,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 73,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.62.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $102.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.25 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.39.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $78,795.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,883 shares of company stock worth $3,227,693. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

