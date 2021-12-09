Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,532.00

Shares of Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,532 ($20.32) and last traded at GBX 1,526.27 ($20.24), with a volume of 72234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,514 ($20.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,293.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,176.87.

Get Telecom Plus alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.36) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Telecom Plus’s payout ratio is 1.46%.

In other news, insider Charles Wigoder sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($19.23), for a total transaction of £29,000,000 ($38,456,438.14).

About Telecom Plus (LON:TEP)

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.