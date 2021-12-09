Telsey Advisory Group Trims Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Target Price to $11.00

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) had its target price lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $279.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.82. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

In related news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,419,000 after acquiring an additional 226,539 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.2% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,449,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,349,000 after buying an additional 305,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,529,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after buying an additional 96,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after buying an additional 48,960 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 322.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after buying an additional 538,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

