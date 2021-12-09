Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) PT Raised to GBX 340

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 325 ($4.31) to GBX 340 ($4.51) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TEG. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.64) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.64) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 323.57 ($4.29).

Ten Entertainment Group stock opened at GBX 250 ($3.32) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 262.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £170.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25. Ten Entertainment Group has a one year low of GBX 186.32 ($2.47) and a one year high of GBX 284 ($3.77).

In other news, insider Julie Mary Sneddon acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £82,800 ($109,799.76). Also, insider Graham Blackwell sold 26,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.49), for a total value of £69,529.31 ($92,201.71).

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

