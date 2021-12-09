Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $619,152,000 after buying an additional 171,315 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,687,000 after buying an additional 662,658 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 26.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,277,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,105,000 after buying an additional 480,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,749,000 after buying an additional 66,723 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,733,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,758,000 after buying an additional 99,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXRH. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.55.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,259 shares of company stock valued at $388,291. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXRH opened at $89.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

