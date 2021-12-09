The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 150.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Raymond James lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.21.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $109.02 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.99.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

