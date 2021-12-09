The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 180.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.74. 138,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,395,095. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $188.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.14.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

